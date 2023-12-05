Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 179 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $66,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Visa stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.56. 855,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

