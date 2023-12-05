Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 3,303 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 792.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. 967,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

