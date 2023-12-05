Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 7,619 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Cisco Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,750. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

