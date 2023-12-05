Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 573,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,392. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

