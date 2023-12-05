Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 8.4 %

BNGO stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.73). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 676.22%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

