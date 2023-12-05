Bitcoin Trading Up 12.3% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $41,933.47 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $820.29 billion and approximately $27.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00573486 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00120116 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019450 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,561,800 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
