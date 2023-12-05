BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $469.51 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $469.51 million and $63.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002078 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002780 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002240 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
