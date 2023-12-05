Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

IBM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. 583,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,967. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

