Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 158,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

