bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 24,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

bluebird bio Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. HSBC began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 825.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 2,053,639 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

