BMO Capital Markets Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $25.25 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

