BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 874,819 shares of company stock worth $13,422,760. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

