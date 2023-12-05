BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $231.42

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.11 billion and approximately $759.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $231.42 or 0.00550029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,697,983 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,698,063.5285513. The last known price of BNB is 232.36367199 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1813 active market(s) with $2,092,477,747.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

