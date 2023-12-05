BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $5,375,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

