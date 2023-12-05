Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 482,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

