Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 8,726 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 326,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 162,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 1,153,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.