Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $411,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. 159,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

