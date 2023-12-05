Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after acquiring an additional 322,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 741,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,644,000 after buying an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 482,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

