Boston Family Office LLC Buys 39,643 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 222,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,055. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

