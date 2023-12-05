Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LECO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

