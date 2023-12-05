Boston Family Office LLC Has $14.10 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,956. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

