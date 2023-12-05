Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 453,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,692. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

