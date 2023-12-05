Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 760,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 168,897 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

