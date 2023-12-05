Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 29,601 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.54. 2,226,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

