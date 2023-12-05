Boston Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $8.60 on Tuesday, reaching $607.68. The stock had a trading volume of 620,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $608.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

