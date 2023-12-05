Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 0.5 %

ILMN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 530,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

