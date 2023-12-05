Boston Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $441.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

