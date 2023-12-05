Boston Family Office LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.88. 601,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $321.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.