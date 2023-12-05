Boston Family Office LLC Sells 549 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

PANW traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. 944,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,993. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $296.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

