BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,564 shares of company stock worth $5,938,018. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

