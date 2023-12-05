BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

