BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

