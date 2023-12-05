Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $44.88

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,686,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

