Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. 76,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

