BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$117.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$168.00 to C$117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$106.31.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$79.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.