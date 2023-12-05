BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

