Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 521,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $162.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

