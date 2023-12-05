Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 631,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

