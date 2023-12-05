Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.18. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

