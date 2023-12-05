California Resources’ (CRC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,101,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

