Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys Shares of 50,602 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,135. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

