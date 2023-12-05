Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 1,854,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

