Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $57.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

