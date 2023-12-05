Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $57.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.