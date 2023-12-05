Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

