Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 281,563 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 943,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

