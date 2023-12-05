Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,550 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,192,162 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

