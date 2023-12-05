Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 37,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 942,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $383,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $419.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,251. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.53 and a 200-day moving average of $403.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

