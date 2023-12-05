Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

