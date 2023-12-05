Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.12 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$30.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

