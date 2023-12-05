Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.12 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$30.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWB
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.